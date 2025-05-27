Media Isle of Man has partnered with Digital Isle of Man to support this year’s Innovation Challenge – an initiative designed to position the Isle of Man at the forefront of forward-thinking problem-solving.
The Innovation Challenge invites businesses, entrepreneurs, and technologists to develop solutions to real-world issues facing the island today. From environmental sustainability and healthcare to infrastructure and community wellbeing, the programme aims to promote the power of digital innovation to build a more resilient and future-ready Isle of Man.
As part of the collaboration, our Isle of Man Today journalist, Sadie Gilbert, took to the streets of Douglas to capture the public’s views on innovation, asking the great Manx public directly why they think digital innovation is important and how it could impact their lives.
Watch the full video to hear what the people of the Isle of Man had to say.