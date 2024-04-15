Ollie Lockley is to tackle the Copenhagen Marathon in May.
The island’s athletics development officer will represent England in Denmark as part of a seven-strong English team.
Lockley, who runs for Leeds City Athletic Club, finished 14th representing the Isle of Man at the 2022 Commonwealth Games marathon in Birmingham.
A England Athletics’ spokesperson said: ‘The race provides an excellent opportunity for English athletes to gain experience of a high-quality international marathon over a flat and fast course.
‘Ollie has been selected after running 63 minutes 44 seconds over the half-distance in Valencia in October.’
Joining the Manxman for the May 5 event will be Leeds club-mate Jason Hall and Kent AC’s Ross Braden.
Heather Townsend, Chelsea Baker, Sally O’Gorman and ultra-athlete Melissah Gibson make up the women’s team.