A spectacular drone show will take place in the skies above Castletown this evening (Thursday) to mark the end of this week’s Southern 100.
A spokesperson for organisers Southern 100 Racing said: ‘We are proud to reveal the final piece of the puzzle in what has been an unforgettable 70th Anniversary year.
‘A breathtaking drone show will light up the skies above Castletown Bay this evening (Thursday 10th July), immediately following the headline performance by Jamie Blackburn at the Fanzone in conjunction with Bushy’s.
‘The show will begin at approximately 10.30pm and promises a visually stunning tribute to seven decades of the Southern 100 Road Races. Blending cutting edge drone technology with dazzling animation and light choreography.
‘This one-of-a-kind experience will be the second aerial drone display staged in the island, offering race fans and locals an awe-inspiring celebration that goes far beyond the traditional fireworks.’
The display is being delivered by Star Symphony Drone Shows, one of the UK’s leading creative drone display companies renowned for their precision emotion-filled storytelling, and technical brilliance.
Southern 100 Road Races Callum Staley said: ‘Marking 70 years of the Southern 100 has been a privilege, and tonight’s drone show is the perfect way to round off what’s been a truly special week.
‘We wanted to celebrate our history in a way that looks to the future and this breathtaking display does exactly that. Huge thanks to everyone who helped make it happen.
‘We can’t wait to see the sky come alive above Castletown Bay.’
Andy Hubble, Star Symphony Drone Shows added: ‘Having recently provided the IoM’s first ever Drone Show for Douglas City Council a couple of months ago, we are absolutely thrilled be back on the Beautiful Isle of Man to provide the Southern 100 organisers with what promises to be an awesome drone show.
‘We have once again teamed up with Justin and Ricky and their team at ELS Group to bring it all together.
‘We will be flying around 120 drones just off the coast which will all be synchronised to a soundtrack that will be played in the square and what promises to reflect the amazing 70 year history of the Southern 100 races. Weather permitting we will be starting at around 10.30pm. The best places to watch will be from the town square, the two car parks overlooking the bay or just around the inner harbour area.’
Justin McMullin from the ELS Group said: ‘Myself and Ricky and all of our team are delighted once again to be playing a part in such and amazing event and what is a true Manx institution.
‘We have purposely not advertised this show far and wide as we wanted it to be a special treat and surprise for those down at the races themselves and those attending the prize presentations.
‘Castletown is too small to have half the island to turn up and we hope people appreciate the rationale behind this decision.
‘We have some other drone shows already in the planning which will almost certainly be open to everyone to come and watch.’
Best places to watch:
- Market Square, Castletown
- Castletown Inner Harbour
- Douglas Street
- Queen Street
- Scarlett