Two Isle of Man athletes delivered excellent performances last weekend in round five of the Sale Harriers Winter Indoor Series at the Sportcity complex in Manchester recently.
Finlay Taggart broke his own under-17s 200 metres indoor record with a time of 22.82 seconds, showing exceptional speed endurance in the final stretch.
He also clocked 7.29 seconds in the 60m, just shy of his personal best. This marks his fourth record application for ratification by Isle of Man Athletics.
Alan Stobart, competing for the first time since August, set a new 60m personal best of 7.22 seconds and narrowly missed his indoor pb for the 200m with 23.26 seconds. Currently a first-year under-20, he will transition to the new u18 class in April.
Finlay and Alan can both look forward with confidence to the outdoor season.
DAVID GRIFFITHS
