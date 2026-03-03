Newly-crowned Isle of Man Coach of the Year Smith also got the better of leading junior Stennett on the descent to grab fourth, with Taggart fifth and Reynolds sixth. Liam Parker and first u15 Jonah Graham were close behind, while Tom Cringle completed the top 10 in front of fellow vet-40s Andy Cannell and first female Arthur. Corrie Brogan was second u15 in 13th.