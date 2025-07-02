A quality field of 14 runners and one walker took part in the annual Laa Columb Killey 5.5-mile Road Race in Ballabeg last Friday.
The conditions were dry, although overcast with low cloud and some mist and a light wind.
Alan Corlett had a winning gap of nearly five minutes ahead of Nick Caine who was 4s ahead of Paul Rodgers who was soon followed by the winner of the women's race, Jess Bryan.
The sole walker was Maria Rodgers who finished in 82.02.
Run results: 1, Alan Corlett 30 minutes 37 seconds; 2, Nick Caine 35.33; 3, Paul Rodgers 35.37; 4, Jess Bryan 35.59; 5, Ollie Venables 36.37; 6, Kai Cringle 37.42; 7, Colin Meakin 38.13; 8, Jon Jurczvnski 40.12; 9, Simon Hoddinott 43.20; 10, Phil Knopp 43.32; 11, Ted Thompson 46.48; 12, Janine Cubbon 46.50 (second woman); 13=, Ealee Cubbon (third woman) and Benji Pickard 53.07.
ADRIAN COWIN
