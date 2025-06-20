Isle of Man athletics star David Mullarkey has brought his two-and-a-half-year American adventure to a perfect conclusion with another brilliant performance.
After claiming an outstanding sixth place representing Northern Arizona University in the 10,000 metres at the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Championships, the Manx athlete followed up with a strong 10th-place finish in the 5,000 metres at the same competition, clocking a time of 13 minutes 28.43 seconds.
Adding to the celebrations, his girlfriend Agnes McTighe - also an outstanding 5,000 metres runner - has been selected to represent Switzerland at the same event.
Writing on his Instagram page, Mularkey said: ‘Capping off my NCAA career with sixth and 10th place finishes for two more All-American honours.
‘Grateful to have had the opportunity to run for both Florida State and NAU, who turned a scary decision to move to the US into the best one I ever made.
‘Thank you to those that made the journey so incredible and to the coaches who taught me so much.’
It’s unclear for now where Mullarkey’s running career will take him next, but an initial return to the UK seems the likeliest scenario.
If so, it will be a real treat to see him taking on the best of British talent in the months ahead.
DAVID GRIFFITHS
- Get free publicity for your team!
Email your sports stories to [email protected] for a chance to feature in our newspapers and on our websites.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.