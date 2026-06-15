Island athlete Sam Perry set personal best times for both the 800m and 1500m within the space of a few days last week.
On Tuesday evening, the first-year Loughborough University student from Ramsey clocked 1 minute 51.19 seconds for 800m at a British Milers Club Gold Standard Meeting at Trafford.
He then followed that up on Saturday with a 1,500m PB of 3:52.49 at another BMC meeting on his current home track at Loughborough. Running in his Northern AC vest, the Manxman finished runner-up behind Blackheath & Bromley’s Joseph Hill in the ‘F’ final.
Athletics correspondent David Griffiths said: ‘It's fantastic to see Sam continuing to thrive during his first year at university, and these latest performances suggest there is plenty more to come.’
At last summer’s Island Games, Perry came away with three medals; a silver in the 800m, a bronze in the 1,500m and a bronze in the 4x400m relay.
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