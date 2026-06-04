The Aston International-sponsored Summer Hill Running League continues on Saturday, June 13 at Cringle plantation.
Registration will be from 12.15 alongside the reservoir for a 1.30 start.
Minimum age 12 on race day, must be 13 by December 31.
Parking is limited, car share where possible and follow marshal instructions so everyone can be accommodated. Cringle has several car parks — do not park on the road.
No mandatory kit requirements, but wear clothing suitable for the weather and conditions.
- Round two of the Ramsey Park Run series is on Friday, June 12, with further rounds on June 26 and July 10.
The Dave Phillips series at Peel continues with round three on Friday, June 19.
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