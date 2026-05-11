The first leg of the revamped Manx Hill Running League season took place in good conditions at St John’s on Saturday afternoon.
Previously a winter league, the three-round series of short, highly-challenging races sponsored by Aston International, has moved to May, June and July following various issues in respect of access.
As a result, conditions were drier than usual on a fine, dry and even sunny day, uncharacteristic fell racing weather all told.
A smaller than usual entry (a number of runners having other commitments) of 66 hardy souls started and finished the approximately three-kilometre stomp up and around Slieau Whallian plantation.
In a devious course masterminded by David 'Dixie' Griffin, that he introduced with the ominous mention of two significant climbs, he was not wrong. There was an eclectic entry with a huge age range including many highly impressive juniors up to no fewer than five amazing runners still smashing the hills in their 70s.
The course was carefully engineered and incorporated sharp climbs, traverses in, around, under and over tracks and fallen trees and fast descents. And yes, included two momentous lung-busting and leg-bursting climbs.
The race was led from the front by Dan Richmond who held it throughout for another very impressive performance.
He was closely followed to the top by Phil Knox, Liam Parker, Oliver Harrison, Matt Callister (turning 50 making no difference to his pace) and Corrie Brogan in another impressive run for the junior under-15 who the previous week won the under-17s class of a race in the Lake District at the age of just 14.
The leading runners exchanged places over the course of the route and the rapid, very technical descent. The final standings saw Richmond with a winning margin in excess of one minute over Knox, then rapid descender Brogan made up ground to claim third. Parker, Callister and another rapid junior under-15, Jonah Graham, completing the top six.
In the women’s race, the leader was Jackie Lee, eighth overall and still a mighty impressive first veteran 50. Second was Jessica Blackley, followed by Emily Mylchreest, Eleanor Miklos, maintaining a strong return to the fells. Next were the ever-strong and cheerful Rosy Craine and Sara Hinds.
In other age categories: male veteran 40: Steve Kelly (seventh overall), Paul Rodgers, Richard Highfield; female v40: Eleanor Miklos, Elizabeth Knott, Sarah Winrow; male vet50: Matt Callister, Tim Dunne, Chris Cale; female v50: Jackie Lee, Rosy Craine, Sara Hinds; male v60: Jeff Looker, Paul Sheard, Jock Waddington; male v70: Peter Cooper, Ian Callister, Alan Pilling; female: Rose Hooton, Moira Hall.
Thanks to Aston International, Tynwald Hill Inn (for hosting registration), DEFA (plantation access), all marshals, timekeepers, MFR committee and inaugural race organiser Chris Hogben.
The next race is on Saturday, June 13 at Cringle plantation, full details will be on MFR Facebook site.
Top-20 results: 1, Dan Richmond 20min 13sec; 2, Phil Knox 21.18; 3, Corrie Brogan 21.30; 4, Liam Parker 21.35; 5, Matt Callister 22.48; 6, Jonah Graham 23.40; 7, Stephen Kelly 24.13; 8, Jackie Lee 24.29; 9, Tim Dunne 24.35; 10, Oliver Harrison 24.59; 11, Finbar McSevney 25.05; 12, Stephen Corlett 25.27; 13, Max Roberts 25.38; 14, Jessica Blackley 25.52; 15, Chris Cale 25.58; 16, Paul Kneen 26.01; 17, Jeff Looker 26.30; 18, Paul Rodgers 26.43; 19, Richard Highfeld 26.46; 20, Chris Addy 27.08.
LEE ALSTEAD
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