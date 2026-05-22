After one of the tightest title races in recent years, Ben Kelly was crowned Isle of Man Rifle Association Winter League Individual Champion at Sunday’s prize presentation at the Sinclair Range.
After 18 matches across the winter campaign, shooters counted their best 15 scores to determine their final averages.
The Port St Mary captain claimed the title for a seventh time with an average of 98.13 - edging out Sandsiders shooter Jean Quaye by the narrowest of margins, with Quaye finishing on 98.
The battle for the championship went right down to the wire, with Kelly admitting afterwards that he feared he had lost out.
‘Similar to last year, it was a close-run affair, albeit with a different contender,’ he said.
‘I think that shows that there are plenty of shooters out there capable of putting the pressure on me.’
Kelly said his work coaching junior shooters had also helped him maintain his high standards over the past four seasons.
‘Coaching the juniors and thereby constantly revisiting the technical points of shooting is what I attribute my success over the last four years to.’
Laxey’s Harry Creevy, himself a multiple former champion, finished third with an average of 97.87.
Meanwhile, Port St Mary’s Joseph Proffitt claimed the Junior Championship with an average of 94.91 over 12 matches, pipping clubmate Hayden East, who finished runner-up on 94.83.
Despite retaining the crown, Kelly believes standards can still rise further in the years ahead.
‘Personally, I’d like to lift the standard again next year,’ he added.
‘I think the sport is at a bit of a turning point, with shooting likely to return to the Commonwealth Games in 2030, and I hope this injects some aspiration back into the local shooters.’
While narrowly missing out on the overall title, Jean Quaye had plenty to celebrate after winning the Women’s Championship outright for the first time.
Quaye previously shared the title in the 2020-21 season with Gemma Kermode, who has dominated the women’s class over the last seven years.
‘I won it in 2020-2021 jointly with Gemma, so it’s nice to win it outright this year, as I have been runner-up a few times now,’ said Quaye.
Reflecting on the overall championship battle, she added: ‘As for the Individual Championship, I’m happy with the progress I made this indoor season; it’s probably my best winter season so far. Ben is a worthy winner as he’s been the champion for the last three years.’
‘It really is quite close between the top three shooters this year, so yes, I’m a little disappointed, but it gives me more of a push for next year.’
Quaye’s efforts away from the firing point were also recognised during the presentation.
Alongside her shooting achievements, she has played a major role behind the scenes at the Sinclair Range, helping oversee outdoor 50-metre shooting while also serving as association secretary - a role she will step down from at the end of the season.
In recognition of her commitment and hard work, association president Jason Brown presented Quaye with the prestigious Sword of State at the conclusion of the prizegiving ceremony.
Final averages – top 15 individuals
1, Ben Kelly 98.13; 2, Jean Quaye 98.00; 3, Harry Creevy 97.87; 4, John Wood 97.13; 5, Adrian Cowin 97.13; 6, Paul Clague 96.87; 7, Donna Gardner 96.73; 8, Nigel Christian 96.60; 9, Ashley Gardner 96.33; 10, Richard Arthur 96.27; 11, Mark Cain 96.07; 12, Sam Jones 96.00; 13, Les Crowe 95.93; 14, Julian Teare 95.73; 15, Dave Humphrey 95.60.
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