Michael Garrett won the final round of Western AC’s Dave Phillips running series at Peel the Friday before last, but Reggie Oasgood had enough points in the bag after three rounds to edge the overall series.
Emily Mylchreest finished 11th overall on the night to clinch the women’s title comfortably ahead of Jayne Farquhar and Kathy Garrett.
The one-lap series went to young Orry Nelson-Gale, but Aalin Atherton was an excellent second overall on the night and overall.
There were similar overall successes for Loxley Cannell and Enid Stubbs in the under-10s, and Jack Davison and Fola Lewis in the under-12s.
RESULTS
Senior two laps (four miles): 1, Michael Garrett 23min 51sec; 2, Andrew Cannell 24:40; 3, Steven Baker-Quayle 24:57; 4, Izzy Dunn 25:17; 5, Ian Bulley 25:48; 6, Michael Faid 26:33; 7, Geoff Rice 26:59; 8, Paul Rodgers 26:59; 9, James Grant 27:16; 10, Thomas Kneen 27:49; 11, Emily Mylchreest 28:12; 12, Peter Cain 29:07; 13, James Quirk 30:07; 14, Greig Davison 30:07; 15, Jayne Farquhar 30:33; 16, Paul McGilveray 30:42; 17, Stephen Dorricott 30:43; 18, Kathy Garrett 31:24; 19, Michael Loundes 32:18 ; 20, Kirin Gilmore 33:08; 21, Maggie Watkins 33:34; 22, Steve Wilmott 38:42; 23, Moira Hall 41:13; 24, Karen Gadsby 41:57.
Senior one lap (two miles): 1, Orry Nelson-Gale 12m 45s; 2, Aalin Atherton 13:37; 3, Emma Sturgess 14:15; 4, Danielle Grant 14:24; 5, Tibby O'Toole 14:26; 6, Emira Bowden 15:06; 7, Odin Bignell 15:24; 8, Dave Bignell 15:26; 9, Dale Farquhar 15:39; 10, John Garvey 15:43; 11, Emilia Lace 15:45; 12, Evelyn Stubbs 16:21; 13, Rosa Nelson 16:28; 14, Rachel Craig 17:13; 15, Simon Holtham 17:51; 16, Jo Hawkins 18:10; 17, Colin Crooks 19:36; 18, Rachel Singer 20:12; 19, Emma Miller 20:12; 20, Kelly Moore 21:06; 21, Ray Shooter 21:07; 22, Alan Pilling 21:08; 23, Maura Kelly 21:49; 24, Carol Roy 22:02; 25, Fiona James 22:54.
Under-10 Boys: 1, Loxley Cannell 3m 25s; 2, Oscar Broadbent 3:33; 3, Elijah Davison 3:45; 4, Norm Skelly-Martin 4:31; 5, Ethan Quayle 4:37. Under-10 Girls: 1, Enid Stubbs 3:29; 2, Beatrice Crowe 3:35; 3, Harper Quayle 3:36; 4, Elsie Bowden 3:48; 5, Dreem Skelly-Martin 4:39. Under-12 Boys: 1, Jack Davison 6:42; 2, Max Kelly 7:32; 3, Louis Baxter 7:34.
OVERALL POINTS
Senior two laps: 1, Reggie Oasgood 298 points; 2, M. Garrett 294; 3, Matt Callister 293. Fastest lap: Alan Corlett 22m 25s. Women: 1, Emily Mylchreest 272; 2, J. Farquhar 246; 3, K. Garrett 244. F’lap: Rachael Corlett 25:33. One lap - male: 1, O. Nelson-Gale 299; 2, O. Bignell 284; 3, John Garvey 279. F’lap: O. Nelson-Gale 12:45. One lap - female: 1, A. Atherton 299; 2, E. Sturgess 294; 3, E. Bowden 290. F’lap: A. Atherton 13:37.
Under-10 boys: 1, L. Cannell 300; 2, O. Broadbent 297; 3, E. Davison 293. Girls: 1, E. Stubbs 300; 2=, H. Quayle and B. Crowe 296. U12 boys: 1, J. Davison 300; 2, L. Baxter 297; 3, M. Kelly 295. Girls: F. Lewis 100.
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