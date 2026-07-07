Island athlete Christa Cain continued her good recent form with a second-place finish in the women's race at the AJ Bell Great North 10K in Newcastle on Sunday.
The talented distance runner from Douglas clocked an impressive time of 35 minutes 1 second to finish runner-up behind Kate Maltby (34:39).
Zoe Oldfield was third some way in arrears in 37:56.
Athletics correspondent David Griffiths added: ‘Competing in a record field of around 13,000 runners, Christa’s outstanding performance further highlights her consistency at the highest level of British road running. Congratulations to her.’
The Dohle Isle of Man Track and Field Athletics Championships are to be held this Saturday, July 11 at the National Sports Centre, Douglas.
All ages are to be included, full timetable and more information available from https://iomathletics.com/news/
- The final round of Northern AC’s Park Run Series takes place at the Mooragh Park, Ramsey this Friday evening (July 10).