The penultimate games of the 2024-25 Manx Hockey Association men’s and women’s league season take place this weekend.
Two league titles have already been decided (see this week’s Isle of Man Examiner for details) but it is still all to play for across the other divisions.
MEN’S PREMIERSHIP
A win for Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A against Motorworx Valkyrs A will all but seal the Men’s Premiership crown as long as they maintain a positive goal difference.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings A are cemented as the best of the rest and hope to go into the final week with a win as they play the already relegated Motorworx Valkyrs B.
Elsewhere in this division, a key game in the battle for third place sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins A face J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A in what promises to be a close contest.
WOMEN’S PREMIERSHIP
In the Women’s Premiership, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A have already wrapped up the title but will want to finish the season unbeaten and on a high as they take on Athena Healthcare Harlequins A.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings A play Motorworx Valkyrs A in a game which could prove decisive in the battle for second place.
Elsewhere, the already relegated Ramsey A will be hoping to end their season positively as they aim to get the better of Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A.
MEN’S DIVISION ONE
The key game in Men’s Division One sees a relegation decider between Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B, with the former needing to record a win in order to survive.
Currently sat in first place on goal difference, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B go up against Athena Healthcare Harlequins B.
Elsewhere in this division, title rivals Canaccord Genuity Vikings B will also be hoping for a big win as they face Ramsey A.
WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE
Women's Division One was also decided last weekend, so this Saturday sees J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B begin their victory tour against Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.
A key game in the battle for relegation and for second place sees Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B face J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C.
The other game in this league in an equally as important game which sees J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D go face to face with Motorworx Valkyrs B.
MEN’S DIVISION TWO
Only one game takes places in Men’s Division Two as Canaccord Genuity Vikings C play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C.
The scheduled fixture between Motorworx Valkyrs C and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts has been awarded as a walkover to Valkyrs.
WOMEN’S DIVISION TWO
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C could secure promotion and the Women’s Division Two title with a victory against Ramsey B this weekend.
To stand any outside shot at the championship, Motorworx Valkyrs C must beat Canaccord Genuity Vikings C.
Elsewhere in this league, a bottom of the table clash sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins B go up against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E.
UNDER-15S LEAGUE
In the Under-15s League Motorworx Valkyrs play Swales Flooring Harlequins. J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres face Ramsey Rogues & Rascals, while Canaccord Genuity Vikings A play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE