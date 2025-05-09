More than 1,000 young people, from school Years two to 10, will come together at the National Sports Centre on Saturday for the Isle of Man’s biggest multi-sport event.
After months of training in sports ranging from football and hockey to race walking and volleyball, they’ll now showcase their skills, teamwork and determination in the finale of this year’s Manx Youth Games.
Daphne Caine, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘Once again the Games promise to be a celebration of sportsmanship and camaraderie.
‘Good luck to everyone taking part, and huge thanks to Manx Sport and Recreation, and our fabulous volunteers and coaches for making it a day to remember.’
Children will each represent their region and receive a sustainable water bottle on the day, thanks to sponsors Sporting Club, as the event continues use eco-friendly solution where possible.
A Sporting Club Isle of Man spokesman said: ‘The Manx Youth Games are really special for young people in the Isle of Man. They help kids have fun, stay active, and make new friends. These Games build confidence and teach teamwork.’
The Minister added: ‘Lifelong learning and sustainability are key goals in our Island Plan, and this event is a brilliant example of the community coming together to champion them.’
The opening ceremony will get underway at 10am with children asked to arrive by 9.30am.