Beach rugby returns to the island’s foreshores this weekend.
A mixed social touch rugby event will be taking place on Port Erin beach near the Bay Hotel this Saturday between 4 and 7pm.
The evening is open to anyone over the age of 14.
Teams of six can enter, but those without a team can join up with others on the night to form a side.
Touch rugby is a non-contact form of the sport where players do not tackle each other but instead touch their opponents using their hands on any part of the body, clothing, or the ball to indicate a tackle. Another beach rugby event will be held in Peel the following weekend on Saturday, August 3, while touch rugby sessions have been taking place periodically across the island over the course of the summer.
More information on the Ravenscroft Manx Rugby Facebook page.