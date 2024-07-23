The Isle of Man Badminton Association will be holding Island Games and senior squad trials next month.
Those senior/top end juniors who have already expressed an interest in being considered for next summer’s Island Games in Orkney are asked to attend training sessions at the Roundhouse in Braddan between 7 and 10pm on August 14, 21 and 28.
For anyone in addition who is interested in being considered for selection in the senior Isle of Man squad, which trains on a weekly basis, please email [email protected] so sessions can be planned.
The dates for senior trials will be the same as the above, but from 8 to 10pm. The first hour will be focused on the potential Island Games group.
Junior squad trials will also take place next month. Depending on numbers, availability and playing level they will be held on Fridays at 9, 16, 23 and 30 between 6 and 7pm and 7 and 8pm or on Wednesdays between 6 and 7pm on August 14, 21 and 28.