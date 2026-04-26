Castletown Bowling Club hosted the charity Cringle Fours men’s open on Saturday, attracting 18 pairs in warm and enjoyable conditions.
The quarter-finals featured a strong mix of local and visiting talent. Home-greeners Nathan Hamilton and Dean Kinley faced Ballaugh’s Andy Young and Chris Pedley, with home advantage proving decisive.
Will Penhallurick (Onchan) and Richard Bregazzi (Marown) overcame South Ramsey’s father-and-son David and Kian Bradford, who had impressed throughout.
Sam Quayle (Castletown) and Alex Hampson (Noble’s) showed promise against the experienced Jamie Box (Marown) and Glynn Hargraves (South Ramsey), but the latter’s experience saw them through.
Marown’s Colin Kelly and Juan Killip defeated Breagle Glen’s Wayne Roberts and Ewan Cooil to complete the semi-final line-up.
Hamilton and Kinley continued their strong form in the semis, using their green knowledge to good effect in a 21-12 victory over Penhallurick and Bregazzi.
The second semi-final proved more closely-contested. Box and Hargraves started strongly, but Kelly and Killip produced a determined comeback to win 21-17 and book their place in the final.
Played in glorious conditions, the final began with Kelly and Killip taking control, scoring a three on the opening end followed by a series of singles. Hamilton and Kinley responded well, levelling at 11-11.
A tactical change to a longer length proved decisive as the Castletown pair pulled away 18-12. Despite a brief response from their opponents, Hamilton and Kinley closed out the match with a single and a double to secure a 21-14 victory.
The presentation was made by club president Hilary Kermode who invited Rachel Reilly, daughter of Murray Cringle, to present the prizes - marking the fourth generation of the Cringle family to do so.
A total of £300 was raised for Sight Matters, with all prizewinners generously donating their winnings back into the fund.
Hamilton and Kinley praised the excellent condition of the green and thanked the catering team for their efforts on a hot day. They also expressed appreciation to their opponents and acknowledged the continued support of the Cringle family.
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