The Isle of Man hockey season concluded in spectacular fashion at the NSC over the weekend as a marathon of six finals delivered everything from clinical shutouts to sudden-death heart-stoppers.
Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas emerged as the weekend's big winners, securing in the Men’s Cup and Men’s and Women’s Plate titles, while Castletown, Ramsey and Vikings C also tasted success.
It was a evening of high-stakes hockey at the NSC on Friday evening as Castletown A secured the Women’s Cup with a clinical 5-0 victory.
Meanwhile, Bacchas A completed a league and cup double, overcoming a resilient Vikings A side in a dramatic sudden-death penalty shootout after a 3-3 thriller.
The Women’s Cup final was a high-intensity affair, with both Castletown A and Haldane Fisher Valkyrs A matching each others’ energy from the opening whistle. The early stages were end-to-end, forcing both goalkeepers into big saves to keep the match scoreless.
Castletown, sponsored by J. Qualtrough & Sons Ltd, eventually broke the deadlock from the penalty spot, calmly converting a flick to take the lead. They kept the pressure on and managed to double their advantage just before the break, clinical finishing from a short corner sending them into half-time 2-0 up.
Valkyrs came out fighting in the second half, putting together several strong runs through the middle and testing the Castletown keeper. However, Castletown’s passing grew more fluid as the half progressed, stretching the defence and creating gaps.
The decisive moment came from a brilliant breakaway goal.
Winning the ball on the halfway line, the Castletown attack carved through to find the net. That sparked a flurry of activity, with two more well-worked team goals following in quick succession to take the game away from Valkyrs.
Despite the scoreline, Valkyrs never gave up. Their defence worked tirelessly until the final whistle, making several key interceptions to keep the margin from widening further.
In the end, Castletown’s sharp edge in the circle was the difference, capping off a disciplined and impressive team performance for the southern side.
A high-pressure Men’s Cup final between Ramsey Crookall Cronkbourne Bacchas A and Vikings A delivered a classic for the spectators on a hot day at the NSC on Saturday.
Bacchas A claimed an early advantage opening the scoring with a clinical strike into the bottom corner. The lead was doubled shortly after when a ball was lifted over the Vikings goalkeeper. Despite chances at both ends, standout performances from both keepers kept the score at 2-0 going into half-time.
The momentum shifted immediately in the second half. Vikings A, sponsored by Canaccord Wealth and Appleby, emerged with intent, scoring twice in the opening five minutes to level the game.
Bacchas eventually restored the lead after a driving run down the right side of the circle to find the near corner.
Vikings responded again, showing grit to equalise with 10 minutes remaining, making it 3-3.
As Bacchas pushed for a winner, they were nearly caught on a counter-attack, but a crucial intervention ensured the game finished 3-3 at the final whistle, meaning the outcome would be decided by penalty strokes.
The deadlock continued through initially with both teams missing their first two attempts as the goalkeepers remained dominant.
After five flicks each, the score remained level, sending the final into sudden death. After Bacchas converted their opening sudden-death stroke, their goalkeeper made a decisive save to secure the victory which marks another impressive league and cup double for Bacchas A.
- More reports from the weekend’s other finals in Thursday’s Manx Independent.
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