Stuart and Keith ‘Rise’ to the occasion in Howland Pairs
Subscribe newsletter
The annual Howland Pairs Over-60s Men’s Pairs
competition was held recently at Ballaugh Bowling Club.
Stuart Garrett and Keith Rise eventually ran out as winners after a hard day’s bowls.
At the quarter-final stage Colin Holland and Shaun Seal lost 21-16 to the Garrett/Rise pairing, while Bobby Clayton and Dickie Watson beat Brian Stewart and Steve Kelly.
Brian Colquitt and Geoff Porter defeated Neil Dunwell and Mike Thomas 21-12, while Kevin Quirk and Steve Parker beat Fred Waggett and John Kneen 21-13.
The semi-finals saw some good bowls with Garrett and Rise eventually beating the Clayton/Watson pairing 21-18, while Colquitt and Porter got the better of Quirk and Parker 21-15.
The final saw Garrett and Rise start well and build up a 17-6 lead and, despite a spirited effort from Colquitt and Porter, it was Garrett and Rise who ran out 21-11 winners.
Many thanks go to the Ballaugh Bowling Club for sponsoring and hosting the event so well and to Mark Kelly and Andy Kennish for running the competition.
Onchan A and Peel Sunset A go through to Ismay Cup final
The first legs of the Ismay and Mini Cups were played last Thursday, before the second legs took place on Tuesday this week.
In the Ismay Cup, Peel Sunset A beat Port St Mary A 5-3 in their first leg, with Dave Saxon, Chris Oates and Steve Franks picking up the wins for the losing side.
At the Crofts, the Castletown A team lost 2-6 to Onchan A, with Derek Lewney and Colin Holland getting the wins for the home team.
In the second legs on Tuesday, the Port St Mary A side held Peel Sunset A to a 4-4 draw and Onchan A beat Castletown A 6-2, with Peter Oates and Derek Lewney getting the wins for the losing side.
This meant that Peel Sunset A won 9-7 on aggregate and Onchan A progressed 12-4 on aggregate, with these two teams meeting in the final on Thursday, September 15.
l On the same two days, the Mini Cup for second division teams also reached the semi-final stage.
In the first legs, Port Erin A lost 1-7 to Finch Hill A with David Cain getting the only win for the home side, while Onchan C lost 3-5 to Ballaugh B with Colin Brown, Roy Corlett and Sid McKnight picking up the wins for the Onchan team.
In the second legs, Finch Hill A beat Port Erin A 5-3 with Ken Horsley, David Cain and Bernie Durcan picking up the wins for the southerners, while Ballaugh B beat Onchan C 7-1 with Colin Brown getting the one win for the away team.
The outcome of this is that Finch Hill A and Ballaugh B both won their games 12-4 on aggregate and will contest the final.
norman kneen
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |