Manx Short Mat Bowls Association’s fours rink team that will represent the island at the World Championships in Belfast next month has been confirmed.
The squad consists of Heather McKenna, Michael Corlett, Seamus Whelan and Collin Holland.
Leading the fours is McKenna who is a keen golfer and has changed her swing to delivering the perfect bowl. This is her first World Championships and she is looking forward to gaining lots of experience from it.
Heather has the support of her husband Peter who is also traveling as a reserve.
Playing second is Corlett who you can’t miss when he’s on the mat with those orange-speckled bowls.
This is also his first World Championships. After taking a couple of seasons off from bowling, Corlett is playing extremely well at present and is an asset to the fours team.
The third is team manager Seamus Whelan. Along with the skip of the team Collin Holland, these two have been playing bowls and been the heart of Manx Short Mat Bowls Association for a long time.
They both have plenty of experience playing in world championships and will be able to advise the other two along the way.
Over the years you would usually find Whelan with a camera tucked under his arm, but these days most of his spare time is spent with his family and watching his grandkids playing football.
As for Holland who’s taking full advantage of retirement, if it’s not bowling it’s Castletown over-60s, bingo or car boots at Morton Hall or dancing with his wife, the other travelling reserve Christine Holland.
Whelan and Holland are also keen crown green bowlers where they play for their local clubs down south at Port Erin and Castletown.
Manx Short Mat Bowls Association wish the fours team the best of luck in the forthcoming World Championships which take place between March 15-17.