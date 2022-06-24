‘Yorkshire is best’ in June Festival finale cracker

The June Bowls Festival honours went to James Wilcox of Crossgates BC and Alexis Lunn-Gadd of Ossett Flying Horse respectively.

It was Wilcox’s second time, having previously won the title and the £3,000 winner’s cheque in 2017 .

On this occasion he overcame the challenge of the previous winner Jack Dyson of Thongsbridge, with the event last being played in June 2019.

Dyson won the toss of the coin and put up a good lead only to knock the jack to Wilcox and lose the first end.

An early exchange of ends saw Dyson go on to take the 9-8 advantage with a great reaching-bowl played to perfection to count for two, with his opponent lying two himself.

Wilcox did not let his focus drop and shortly after the setback he went on a six-end winning streak with five singles and a double on a longer length to gain control of the game with a 15-9 lead.

As the rain threatened to take hold in the second half of the game, Dyson responded with three singles over the next five ends, however Wilcox scored two excellent doubles to pile the pressure on as he extended his lead to 19-12.

Another mini fight back from Dyson looked to be on the cards as he scored a double, followed by a single to reduce the deficit to four chalks at 15-19.

On the 21st end Dyson left his bowl two feet short on a longer length, with Wilcox punishing the lead to count for one within touching distance of the title.

A good lead from Wilcox was brilliantly beaten by Dyson, only for Wilcox to play a few yards over to come in-off his own bowl to count game. With Dyson failing to disturb the end a 21-15 win was sealed with a triumphant fist in the air and a throw of his cloth.

While Dyson couldn’t retain his title, the blow was somewhat softened in receiving a cheque for £1,000.

Wilcox reached the final courtesy of a hard-fought 21-19 win in a good quality game over another Thongsbridge player, Chris Kelly, with the latter having led 19-17 Wilcox ran out to book his place in the final.

Dyson took his spot in the final with a comfortable 21-11 victory over Charlie Roberts (Dukinfield Central).

In the quarter finals Wilcox ruthlessly ended the challenge of former winner David Jackson (Knutsford) with a 21-8 win, while Kelly was able to see off current September holder Callum Wraight (Llanrwst) as he won 21-17.

Dyson had the closest match of the round as he recovered from a 7-14 deficit to James Hynes (Springbank) to win 21-18, while Roberts put paid to the hopes of Dave McDermott (Birchleigh St Mary’s) with a 21-16 win.