The Isle of Man Football Association (IoMFA) has confirmed that Douglas Royal have opted for voluntary relegation from the Canada Life Premier League.
Despite finishing the 2023/24 season in 10th position with a total of 22 points, the club requested to step down from the top flight of Manx football. This unexpected decision means that Marown, who were relegated after finishing 12th with 18 points, will be reinstated to the Premier League for the 2024/25 season.
Notably, Marown managed to secure victories in both encounters against Douglas Royal last season.
It’s believed that a 13-team league is a crucial requirement for the first division by the English FA, prompting the reinstatement of Marown to fill the gap left by Douglas Royal.
This decision marks a significant moment in the history of Manx football, as it is believed to be the first instance of a club being reinstated following relegation.
In an email to all club secretaries on Tuesday morning, the chief executive of the Isle of Man FA Lewis Qualtrough said: ‘I am emailing to confirm Marown AFC’s re-instatement to the Premier League for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
‘This follows an initial request from Douglas Royal FC made to the association to allow Douglas Royal FC to play in Division Two this season in order to help with rebuilding.
‘This request has been granted by the Isle of Man Football Association’ Douglas Royal will now compete in the DPS Limited Division Two, where they will aim to rebuild and eventually secure promotion back to the top tier.
It is understood that almost the entire first team of last year have departed the club, with a large number heading to the Nivison Stadium to play for recently promoted Premier League outfit Onchan AFC.
In recent weeks Douglas Royal appealed for new senior players to join the club.
Talks regarding the decision to reinstate Marown and relegate Douglas Royals have taken place since the Isle of Man FA’s AGM last week.