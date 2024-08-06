The pair will face off in the Canada Life Premier League on Saturday, August 31 at Douglas Road, the hosts having finished runners-up to Ayre United by only three points last term.
The champions begin their title defence at home to Johnny Palmer’s Laxey, having lost only once last league campaign as they finished 21 points clear of third-place Ramsey at the end of last season.
The only team to beat the Tangerines, Corinthians, begin their season with a home fixture against reprieved Marown at Ballafletcher.
Newly promoted Foxdale will start their first top-flight campaign since the mid-1990s with a home game against Rushen United, while elsewhere in the Premier League St George’s host Ramsey and Union Mills take on St Mary’s at Garey Mooar.
After electing to drop down a division, Douglas Royal kick off in DPS Division Two away at Douglas High School Old Boys.
Relegated Braddan host RYCOB, while the game of the day in the second tier looks likely to be at Michael where Colby are the visitors to the west coast.
Douglas Athletic make their return to JCK Division Two after a season of only fielding a combination side with a trip to Castletown, while Springfield Road neighbours kick off away at Malew.
The other match in DPS Division Two’s opening Saturday sees Gymns welcome Douglas and District to Tromode.
Fixtures: Saturday, August 31 (2.30pm kick-offs)
Canada Life Premier League
Foxdale v Rushen United
Ayre United v Laxey
St George’s v Ramsey
Peel v St John’s United
Corinthians v Marown
Union Mills v St Mary’s
Free week: Onchan
JCK Division Two
Castletown v Douglas Athletic
DHSOB v Douglas Royal
Malew v Pulrose United
Gymns v Douglas & District
Braddan v RYCOB
Michael United v Colby
Free week: Governor’s Athletic