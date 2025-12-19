There’s plenty of sporting events taking place around the island over the festive period.
As well as football’s Railway Cup final at the Bowl on Boxing Day (see full preview left), there are also several rugby games set to take place.
Castletown Rugby Club will be hosting its traditional Chris Scott Trophy match at Poulsom Park, getting underway at midday.
The annual overs v unders friendly match at Southern Nomads is also set to take place on Boxing Day at Ballakilley.
Touch rugby will get underway at 1pm before the men’s contact game starts at 1.30pm, featuring 30-minute halves. Everyone will then head to the Railway Station in Port St Mary afterwards for refreshments.
Rounding out the Boxing Day rugby action, Vagabonds will host the annual Paul Cleland Memorial Match against the Young Farmers at 2pm.
In motorsport, Ramsey MCC’s two-rider Boxing Day enduro will take place at West Kimmeragh on the same day.
After registration at 9am, the youth race over one hour will commence at 10am before the main three-hour race at 11.30.
The fifth round of Manx Trials Club’s championship series will be held the following day (Saturday) - signing on at 9.30 for a 10am start. All classes.
In athletics, the traditional curtain-raiser takes place next Thursday with the annual New Year’s Day Fell Race.
The event at St John’s forms the opening round of the revamped 2026 Callin Wild Manx Fell Running League.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.