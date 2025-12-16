Round three of the Group Eleven Cross-Country League takes place at Crossags, Ramsey this Sunday, starting 1pm.
No parking at the venue - park in the vicinity of Ramsey Grammar and walk up Crossags Lane from Schoolhouse Corner.
Competitors who haven’t competed in the series must enter online by 9pm today (Thursday) https://manxfellrunners.org/iom-xc-20256-pre-entry
No entries on the day, but those who haven’t competed in previous rounds can collect race numbers from registration.
Those who haven’t paid for this round do so by bank transfer (details on entry form), or by cash/cheque payable to IoM Athletics at registration between 12-1pm.
Those who’ve competed in rounds one/two wear same number, replacements available for £2. Minimum age in under-nines is seven on the day.
The under-nine and u11 races use bottom field. The courses for all ages from u13 upwards tackle challenging terrain including a significant climb through fields and woodland with a shallow stream crossing. Refreshments van and toilets available.
Timetable: 12-1pm - registration; 1pm – U9 girls (two small laps – 920 metres); 1.10pm – U9 boys (same distance); 1.20pm – U11 girls (three small laps – 1,380m); 1.30pm – U11 boys - same; 1.45pm – U13 boys/girls & short course (one small lap, one large lap – 2,890m); 1.45pm – U17 men/women (one small lap, two large laps – 5,320m); 2.15pm – U15 boys/girls (two large laps – 4,860 metres); 2.15pm - U20/senior/veteran women (three large laps – 7,290m); 2.15pm – U20/senior/veteran men (four large laps – 9,720m).
Report to the startline at least five minutes before your race. Spectators - keep off the racing line and follow instructions from marshals.
