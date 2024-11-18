There was a thrilling finish to a hard-fought battle between long-time rivals Cavaliers and Jets in basketball’s Senior League on Thursday, with the final result decided on an overtime free-throw shootout.
Jets entered the match as firm favourites with a two-year, seven-win streak against their former team-mates, but it was Cavaliers who seized the early momentum with a quick basket off the jump from Phil Evans.
Tom Dalton-Brown respond with a three-pointer in a move that highlighted the to-and-fro nature of the game.
Dave Minay and Dave Boyle restored Cavs’ lead with two outside shots, but it stayed close throughout the first quarter.
A slow momentum built for Cavs and Jets’ offence failed to deliver, trailing nine points heading into the final minute. A quick spurt of energy closed the gap and a seven-point run slashed Cavs’ lead, 19-17, at the end of the quarter.
The second period was slower to start but followed a familiar pattern as they traded baskets. The momentum favoured Jets and they drew level, 32-32, thanks to some quick breaks by Jake Glover.
Outside shot attempts featured heavily from both sides but without success thanks to solid defensive efforts and strong challenges.
The final minute saw a late challenge from Jets’ Wayne Mears put Chris Wolfendale on the free-throw line for three points.
Correcting for the error on defence created more space for Wolfendale in the next few offences and he took full advantage with two more three-pointers, one of which was a buzzer beater that set Cavs’ bench alight as they led 41-37 at half-time.
Jets hit the afterburners at the start of the second half with a punishing 10-point run that was bookended by three-pointers from Pete Boussougou.
Cavaliers player/coach Minay used an early timeout to re-group and halt the momentum. Returning to the floor it was Martin French who sank a couple of quick outside shots to make it 47-47.
The pace then slowed, favouring Cavaliers’ half-court set-up and keeping the teams within a few points. Glover again found success on the break for Jets, while Cavaliers favoured the inside game and drive, picking up plenty of free-throws.
Jets started to pull away towards the end of the quarter but Wolfendale hit another three in the dying seconds to bring Cavs within two going into the final quarter, 54-56.
The fourth was a battle of wills as both fought for every point and possession. Glover proved decisive in helping Jets pull away early on, an outside shot and some quick breaks keeping them ahead.
Cavs relied on the outside shooting of Wolfendale and the mid-range consistency of Evans to stay in the game. It was the latter who gave them their chance in the final minute, hitting a mid-ranger to draw Cavs within a single shot, 70-73.
Another timeout from Minay primed Cavs for a pivotal offence and, with 27 seconds remaining, they took to the floor with all to play for.
Jets focussed on denying Wolfendale but, in doing so, left Minay completely open outside the arc. A quick pass and snapshot saw a swish three, tying the game 73-73 at the buzzer.
With no time remaining in the evening for extra periods, three players from each team stepped to the line for clutch free-throws.
Jets missed their first two while Evans and Minay hit the mark for Cavaliers, sealing an impressive victory, 75-73, and ending one of the most exciting games of recent years.
- The other games saw wins for Wolves over Pirates and SOS Cannons against Hoops.
Wolves ran the floor with quick breaks and solid defence to win 95-39, while Cannons focussed on outside shooting against Hoops but took a while to warm up, opening opportunities for Hoops to seize the initiative. Cannons found their form in the second half though and ran out 76-53 winners.
- Action continues this Thursday: Wolves v Cannons, Jets v Ravens, Cavaliers v Hoops, tipping off at 7.30pm in the NSC Main Hall with courtside seating available.
MARTIN DUNNE