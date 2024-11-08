Isle of Man wheelchair darts player Darren Kennish enjoyed a double success in Malta the weekend before last.
The former Disability Sportsperson of the Year was competing in the Malta Masters Wheelchair and Malta Wheelchair Open, capturing both titles and reclaiming the world number one paradarts ranking in the process.
Malta Masters Wheelchair
Kennish delivered a flawless performance on the first day, beginning with three decisive 2-0 wins over Chloe Francq of Belgium, Sergio Bartalini of Italy and Bradley Zefara of Malta.
These victories set up a final showdown with Zefara in which the Isle of Man darter produced an excellent performance, securing a 4-0 win without dropping a single leg throughout the day to claim the Malta Masters title.
Malta Wheelchair Open
In Sunday’s Wheelchair Open, Kennish faced an early challenge, dropping the first leg against Zefara.
Undeterred, he quickly rebounded to take a 2-1 victory and followed it up with two additional 2-0 wins over Bartalini and Francq.
This set up a rematch final against Zefara where Kennish once again maintained his fine form, sweeping the final with another 4-0 victory and taking home his second title of the weekend.
These back-to-back wins awarded Kennish another 180 World Paradarts points and qualified him for the 2024 World Masters. As a result, he now returns to the world number one spot.
- Darren would like to thank his wife Janice and his family who cheered him on throughout the weekend.
Thanks are also extended to Horizon/Laserdarts who are set to release a custom line of darts in his name, plus JP Corry Isle of Man whose support makes these trips possible.
Kennish is now preparing for the World Masters and World Championships in January in Chelmsford and is open to further sponsorship. Interested parties can reach him at [email protected]