There have been some changes to today's rugby schedule in the aftermath of Thursday's snow.
Vagabonds' Counties 3 ADM Lancashire/Cheshire game with Bury has been moved from Ballafletcher to Ramsey's Mooragh Park pitch.
Douglas' first team game against Firwood Waterloo in Regional Two North West goes ahead as planned by the Manx Trophy match on the second-team pitch is off.
The only other action is at Ballakilley Park in Port Erin, where Southern Nomads Whites, face Ramsey Blues and Western Vikings in the Manx Trophy.
Fixtures: Saturday, March 11
Regional 2 North West
Douglas v Firwood Waterloo @ Port-e-Chee ko 1.30pm
Ravenscroft Manx Trophy ko @ 2.15pm
Southern Nomads Whites v Ramsey Blues & Western Vikings @ Ballakilley Park
Eastern Barbarians p-p Ramsey Reds & Castletown