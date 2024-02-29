Three locals attended the Scottish Indoor Archery Championships at Napier University, Edinburgh last weekend.
John Angiolini, a member of the Scottish Field Archery Association, became Scottish champion when taking the gold medal in the senior male freestyle compound class.
Rose Sandilands, shooting in the adult female freestyle unlimited class, narrowly missed out on a medal when finishing fourth overall.
English Field Archery Association member Lesley Sleight secured gold in women’s longbow and was also first in the veteran traditional recurve class.
Angiolini and Sandilands are heading to the Canary Islands later this month to represent Scotland at the European Indoor Championships in Fuerteventura.