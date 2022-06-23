Commemorative bench for Finches
Friday 1st July 2022 3:00 pm
Douglas-based Finch Hill Cricket Club has unveiled a commemorative bench in memory of club stalwarts Ian Tomlinson and Peter Luft, who sadly passed away last year.
Both were well-known characters in Manx cricket - Ian was Finch Hill president up to his sudden death in July 2021.
Peter was club chairman until forced to stand down because of ill health two years ago.
Family members joined former and current players at a short ceremony at Ballafletcher sports ground, where the bench will be used by the club on match days.
