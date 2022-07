Commemorative bench for Finches

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

Douglas-based Finch Hill Cricket Club has unveiled a commemorative bench in memory of club stalwarts Ian Tomlinson and Peter Luft, who sadly passed away last year.

Both were well-known characters in Manx cricket - Ian was Finch Hill president up to his sudden death in July 2021.

Peter was club chairman until forced to stand down because of ill health two years ago.