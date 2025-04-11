Georgie Ford and Lola Hornby Wheeler join the squad for the first time and the full team is as follows: Lucy Barnett, Kim Carney, Ellan Cleator, Georgie Ford, Sam Hassall, Caintlin Henery, Joe Hicks, Hornby Wheeler, Andrea Littlejohns, Dani Murphy, Rachel Overman, Catherine Perry, Alanya Thorpe and Bekkie Webster.