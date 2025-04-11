Isle of Man Cricket Association has named its women’s squad to travel to Cyprus for this week’s quadrangular series.
The national side will play matches against Cyprus, Denmark and Jersey between Friday and Sunday, April 18-20.
Georgie Ford and Lola Hornby Wheeler join the squad for the first time and the full team is as follows: Lucy Barnett, Kim Carney, Ellan Cleator, Georgie Ford, Sam Hassall, Caintlin Henery, Joe Hicks, Hornby Wheeler, Andrea Littlejohns, Dani Murphy, Rachel Overman, Catherine Perry, Alanya Thorpe and Bekkie Webster.
The schedule of fixtures is:
Friday, April 18:
10.30am (local time*) - Isle of Man v Denmark (10:30 local)
3pm - IoM v Cyprus
--------
Saturday, April 19:
10.30am - IoM v Jersey
3pm - IoM v Denmark
--------
Sunday, April 20:
9am - IoM v Cyprus
2pm - IoM V Jersey
All games will be played at the Happy Valley Ground - *local time is two hours ahead of GMT.