The Isle of Man’s women’s cricket team will be making their debut in the ICC World Cup qualifiers in May.
The Manx side will be taking part in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division Two between May 25-29 in Rome.
A spokesperson for Isle of Man Cricket said: ‘This acknowledges the significant improvements made by the women’s national team since playing their first T20 international in November 2022 in Spain.
‘The national team are currently placed 37 in the ICC T20 world rankings.
‘The women’s national team will be taking part in a quadrangular tournament in Cyprus in April against Cyprus, Denmark and Jersey in preparation for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in Italy.
‘The squad are currently training hard at the NSC on Sunday evenings in preparation for a busy season.’
Last August the squad claimed a convincing 3-0 series win over Malta, before beating Greece, Serbia and the Maltese to lift the Valetta Cup.
The Manx also took on Guernsey last year in two T20 games in Winchester in May losing both narrowly to the Channel Islanders.