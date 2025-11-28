A long-standing committee member of Cronkbourne Cricket Club has been honoured by the Isle of Man Law Society for championing the inclusion of those with learning and physical disabilities.
Oliver Helfrich, partner at Humphrey & Helfrich, is the recipient of the prestigious Deemster Kerruish endeavour award for 2025. He has been a cricket coach for young players, actively involved in the Manx Youth Games and a mainstay on the committee at Cronkbourne CC.
Through the Isle of Man Gateway Club, where he is vice-chair and head cricket coach, Oliver champions inclusion for individuals with learning and physical disabilities. His leadership of the Gateway Gamechangers cricket team exemplifies his belief in the values of fun and friendship in sport.
This award, created in memory of the late First Deemster Michael Kerruish, celebrates advocates who embody Kerruish’s guiding principles: ‘Never give up and always do your best’.
Established in 2010, the Deemster Kerruish Endeavour Award recognises exceptional endeavour, whether professionally or within the community. Winners are selected by a panel, which includes Marianne Kerruish and receive a bespoke manuscript by island artist Colleen Corlett.
Oliver’s nomination highlighted his ‘significant and continued involvement and contributions to Manx sport and engagement on behalf of those with learning and physical disabilities’.
Oliver also serves as honorary legal adviser to the International Island Games Association.
Reflecting on his journey, Oliver shared: ‘I came to the Isle of Man 25 years ago as an English solicitor and former publican.
‘On qualifying as a Manx advocate, Deemster Kerruish was the first judge I appeared before. It is an absolute honour to receive an award dedicated to his memory.’
Oliver also credited his colleagues at Humphrey & Helfrich for supporting his pro bono and community work. He joins a distinguished list of advocates whose names are forever linked to Deemster Kerruish’s legacy.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.