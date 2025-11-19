The latest edition of the Manx mixed hockey Team of the Week features performances from the last two weekends, encompassing both the semi-finals of the knockout competitions, the eighth week of league matches plus the junior sides in off-island action.
Goalkeeper
Summer Ritchie - IoM under-16 girls
Summer had a fantastic game between the sticks for the under-16 girls. Despite a loss she made save after save to keep her team in the fight throughout.
Defenders
Liam Taverner - Athena Healthcare Harlequins A
The young Harlequins centre-back produced an almost perfect performance at the back for Quins A. Nothing penetrated his side of the pitch as he picked off everything which came his way and stopped the most prolific team in the premier league on multiple occasions.
Adam Parker - J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney
In one of Cosney’s games of the year, Parker stood out at centre-back. Taking on the Division Two leaders he held firm at the back as he shut down anything which came his way.
Midfielders
Harry Lewis - Haldane Fisher Valkyrs U15s
An impressive display in a big 4-0 win for his team sees Harry named in the hypothetical XI. He controlled the game from the middle of the pitch and dictated the play throughout.
Victoria Garner - Ramsey A
An important win for Ramsey saw Victoria take the player of the game honours. She helped her side in every aspect of the game as the northerners continued their push for promotion.
Caleb Blakemore - IoM under-16 boys
Caleb was named as player of the game in the under-16 boys very narrow defeat on shuffles last weekend. His composure and determination kept his side in the fight as he pushed them forward in a very hard fought game.
Eve Martin - IoM under-14 girls
In a 4-2 win for the under 14 girls, Eve was named as player of the game. Her efforts on the right side were tireless as she was involved in every aspect of the game.
Chris Crompton-Harvey and Carter Kneale - IOM Under-14 Boys
The under 14 boys sees a duo nomination with Chris and Carter both named as player of the game. Both players put in fantastic performances in a superb game for the under-14 boys as they came away with a big 6-1 win.
Forwards
Danny Kane - Canaccord Wealth Vikings D
The first of the high-scoring frontline in this edition of the Team of the Week is Vikings’ Danny Kane. He netted a huge five goals in a big win for Vikings D in a clinical performance.
Sophie Partington - Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C
Sophie grabbed herself a well-deserved hat-trick in what was an exceptional display. Her goals were only the tip of the iceberg as she produced a sensational 70-minute display.
Lucy Ballard - IoM under-16 girls
The second player from the under-16 girls to find herself in the squad is Lucy. She had a great game at centre forward, netting herself a goal along the way she was a thorn in the side of the opposition throughout
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.