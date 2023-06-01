The Isle of Man men’s cricket team will host their Austrian counterparts next month in its first international series held in the island.
The international men’s T20 bilateral series will take place on Sunday and Monday, July 9-10 and will be played on the main square at King William’s College.
All spectators are welcome at watch what should be an exciting series. There will be a poll to gauge attendees shortly to assist planning the venue, safety and catering.
Austria will be travelling to the Isle of Man to help prepare for their Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier which takes place in Scotland across nine days in July.