The Isle of Man Cricket Association has appointed Chris Chambers as men’s national team coach.
Chambers is currently the women and girls’ pathway manager at Lancashire County Cricket Club where he has worked for 14 years.
Chris is also part of the coaching staff for the North West Thunder women’s team and has assisted with the Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash.
He has also been involved with Lancashire men’s programme through to second-team level.
Joining Chambers in the island set-up as assistant coach will be Australian former first-class cricketer Clinton Perren.
The latter played 84 top-level matches for Queensland and is currently working in the Lancashire academy.
Chris will also be utilising other specialist coaches from Lancashire to assist and prepare the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Qualifiers in mid-June.
The new coach takes over the role from the island’s cricket development officer Greig Wright.
A IoMCA spokesperson said: ‘The association is confident the appointment will bring a fresh approach to the men’s national team.
‘The opening up of selection will give everyone who is eligible the chance to be considered for selection.
‘Observations in training and club performances will be used moving forward to select squads.’
Training sessions for Chambers and his new squad will take place on March 30, April 13, April 27, May 5 and May 31.
The latter session will be the final one before the side head out to Rome alongside the hosts, Portugal, Austria, France, Romania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Turkey and Israel.
Players who would like to attend training and be considered for selection are should email [email protected] by March 1.