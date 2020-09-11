Saints win cricket Premiership

Cronkbourneâ??s Jordan Chatt can only watch as his wicket falls under the watchful eye on Peel and St Johnâ??s wicketkeeper Josh Mills during Saturdayâ??s Premiership title play-off at Mullen-e-Cloie. Mills helped his side win by 90 runs to seal the trophy (DK200905 (72))

Peel and St John’s clinched Isle of Man Cricket Association’s Premiership title in fine fashion at the weekend.

The Mullen-e-Cloie side proved too strong for opponents Cronkbourne in Saturday’s play-off final, with the westerners triumphing by 90 runs.

The Tromode outfit won the toss and elected to field first, wasting little time in gaining an early initiative by dismissing both Neill Jacobs and Peter Lewis to leave the Saints reeling at 10 for two.

But Eddie Beard helped to steady the ship and took the score to 60 before he was caught by Jack Gerrard for 35 runs. Then it was Josh Mills’ turn to star with the bat as he reached a half-century to put Peel into a commanding position at 127 for four when he was caught by Corbin Liebenberg for 54 runs, ably assisted by Charlie Beard with 28 before he was run out by Jordan Chatt.

Phil Littlejohns, Ollie Webster and Russ Miller all helped the Saints edge past the 200-mark, with Littlejohns surpassing the half-century mark - an effort that included three sixes - before he was bowled and caught by Stuart Mellors.

Several more wickets fell in relatively quick succession as the home side reached the last of their allotted 40 overs and they ultimately ended on a healthy score of 214 for nine.

In reply, Gerrard fell early on for Cronkbourne at 17 for one, but Nathan Knights batted steadily to take the score out to 43 for two before he was caught by Littlejohns having chipped in 31 off 26 balls.

Josh Clough was in similar form as he scored 26 but the wickets of Carl Wagstaffe, Chatt, Liebenberg, Sam Mills and Ben Johnston all fell in quick succession to leave the Tromode outfit in trouble at 91 for eight.

Patrick Cox gave the visitors brief hope by scoring 20 off 26 balls but the writing was on the wall when he was dismissed at 124 for nine and the result was confirmed when Mellor was bowled for 11 in the 31st over to leave Peel and St John’s as winners by 90 runs and this year’s Premiership champions.

The Division One play-off also took place on Saturday and saw Ramsey and Castletown go head-to-head at the Grammar School.

This match proved to be a much closer affair than the top flight title clash, with only two runs deciding the outcome in the final over.

The northerners won the toss and elected to bat first, starting solidly despite Tom Ward being dismissed at 18 for one. But when the next wicket fell, several others followed in quick succession, Joe Flanagan, Aaron Hempsall, Robert Weight, Nathan Brew and Paul Nicholson all being dismissed to leave the score standing at 74 for six.

However, the partnership of Lucas Stennett and Leon Henroy steadied the ship and helped the home side reach 111 for six at the end of their allotted 30 overs.

It was a similar story in Castletown’s innings, with Michael Haywood falling early on before a raft of wickets all tumbled in rapid fashion to leave the southerners reeling at 33 for four.

Garreth Roome knocked in 20 runs off 25 balls before being dismissed with the score standing at 43 for five, soon followed by Kyle Gunnion at 49 for six.