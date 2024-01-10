The local cross-country season reaches its climax this Sunday afternoon with the fourth and final round of the Law Trust-sponsored Cross-Country League.
The event also doubles as the Isle of Man Cross-Country Championship for 2024, with medals at stake in all age groups (except the short course race which is non-championship but still part of the league).
This year’s event is hosted by Manx Harriers and will be based at the Home of Rest for Old Horses on Richmond Hill, just off the main Douglas to Castletown Road. The venue has a big car park.
There is a team element to the championships event, with squads from clubs or schools competing for team medals in each category.
All the medals for the championships will be presented at the same time as the league awards, the date of which is to be confirmed. Four are needed to form a team in each age group except under-17 (three), u20 (three) and senior men (six).
The under-nine and u11 races use the small lap which includes a short hill, with the u9s completing one lap and the u11s two laps.
The races for all ages from u13 upwards go onto the full course.
The course has been slightly modified since it was first used last season, with a different start and finish point (away from the mud) and a longer lap which uses an extra field at the far end of the course.
The big hill used last year has been split this time into two separate climbs with a short respite in between.
Spectators are asked to keep the course clear during the races and listen to marshals’ instructions.
The timetable is as follows:
12noon to 1pm - registration and course available for inspection.
1pm - u9 boys and girls, one small lap, 800 metres
1.10pm - u11 boys, two small laps, 1,600 metres
1.20pm - u11 girls, two small laps, 1,600 metres
1.30pm - u15 boys and girls, u17 women, one small lap and one long lap, 4,050 metres
1.30pm - u20, senior, veteran women, one small lap and two long laps, 7,300 metres
2pm - u13 boys and girls, one large lap, 3,250 metres
2.15pm - short course men and women, one large lap,
3,250 metres
2.15pm - u17 men, two large laps, 6,500 metres
2.15pm - u20, senior, veteran men, three large laps,
9,750 metres
Anyone who has not yet competed in the series needs to enter online by midnight tonight (Thursday) at https://manxfellrunners.org/iomxc-entry-2023-2024
There are no entries on the day. If not paid already, payment for this round needs to be done by bank transfer (details on the entry form) or by cash or by cheque payable to IOM Athletics Association at the registration desk between 12 noon and 1pm on Sunday.
Runners who have already entered and paid for the series and have a race number do not need to attend the registration desk, but should go to the start line five minutes before the race wearing their number on the front.
For anyone who has lost their number and needs a replacement (for a small charge), there will be a separate desk at registration at the venue.
Full information including course maps will shortly be available at www.iomathletics.com