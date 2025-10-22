Isle of Man paradarts player Callum ‘Sticks’ Brew is travelling off island this week to take part in two disability darts tournaments in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.
Firstly, the 26-year-old will compete in the Hungarian Masters and Classic ranking tournaments on Saturday and Sunday.
Then next Wednesday and Thursday, October 29 and 30, he will represent the Isle of Man in the standing competitions at the Paradarts World Masters and the World Championships.
Brew is seeded number 10 for the Worlds as a consequence of his recent results elsewhere, most recently in Belgium, St Helens and in his home tournaments at the Isle of Man Classic and Open.
Callum would like to thank all of his previous sponsors and supporters and is delighted that Utmost International Isle of Man has agreed to sponsor him for the upcoming tournaments.
