The third round of fixtures in the Welton Play Fun88-sponsored Isle of Man Table Tennis Association League took place last week at the NSC Secondary Hall.
DIVISION ONE
Ramsey A (10), Tower A (0)
Adam Teare, Darren Smethurst and Chris Holmes proved too strong for Ken Mitchell, Jakk Limungkoon and Mike Bayley, despite some sterling efforts from the Tower trio.
Teare wafted away Bayley and Limungkoon in three, plus Mitchell in their fourth end. Smethurst was almost as dominant in his dismantlement of Limungkoon and Mitchell, while Bayley was able to at least take a game off the Ramsey man.
Holmes dropped a game to Mitchell but won in the fourth, but it was Limingkoon who pushed him to a fifth set in which he eased through 11-6. Doubles was a breeze for the Ramsey pairing of Teare and Smethurst to make it 10.
Strathallan (3), Arbory B (7)
Sam Bailey is looking invincible even at this early stage, albeit he hasn’t met the top dogs yet.
He was certainly a thorn in the side for poor old Strathallan, failing to drop a game in convincing victories over Julian Briercliffe, Wayne Taylor and Andy Patterson.
Bailey’s team-mate Khayee Vinas was similarly victorious, albeit she did lose games against Taylor and Patterson on the way to collecting three more points.
Dan Levine played extremely well but was unable to add any further points for Arbory. His match with Briercliffe was particularly close and the Strathy man had to pull on all his experience to edge past the youngster. Bailey and Vinas did well to take the doubles in four sets against Patterson and Taylor.
Travellers A (9), Tower B (1)
Lee Alexander notched up a fantastic win for Tower when he ground down Travellers stalwart Malcolm Cummings in five close games.
Coming back from 1-2 down, the Tower player stormed back 11-8, 11-7 to take the match which provided a huge boost to his confidence and a valuable point for Tower.
Other than that, it was an exemplary performance from the home side, with Scott Lewis and Liam Chan taking three points apiece. Simon Radcliffe pinched a game off Cummings but was beaten 11-8 in the fourth.
Travellers B (8), Peel A (2)
Jon Taylor-Burt and Ken Hegarty picked up excellent wins for Peel over Malc Lewis, both in the fifth end.
Lewis did get his own back against Stu Perry in his third five-setter of the night, just edging it 12-10 in an explosive final game.
John Shooter and Keeran Chan (playing up from the C team) had no issues for the home side, both keeping clean sheets against the westerners. Shooter and Lewis then took their eighth point in a 3-1 victory in the doubles over Maggie Mulhern and Perry.
Arbory A (8), Desmond’s Douglas A (2)
Mike Tamarov and John Magnall collected three points apiece in this somewhat one-sided affair.
Having said that, the away team picked up two great wins against Sonja Shaw, courtesy of Russ Kent and Brandon Montgomery. But she managed to reverse her fortunes with a well-crafted fifth set win over the tricky Neil Ronan 10-12, 11-7, 6-11, 6-11, 11-8.
Her team-mates Tamarov and Magnall had no issues in notching up three points apiece to make it 8-2 to Arbory.
DIVISION TWO
Travellers D (6), Travellers E (4)
Maurice Campbell returned to action for the home side and racked up a brace of wins with victory over Henry Weaver in a close four-setter and Rhys Bufton also in the fourth.
Grant Paterson went one better, being unbeaten on the night. Wasim Khan fell to Paterson in three straightforward ends, while his match against Weaver was a little more hard-fought, with the youngster just fading out 11-6 in the fifth.
Khan earned two excellent wins for the away team, with his match against Mike Chapman going all the way before taking it 11-8 in the fifth.
The fixture was closed out by the home team as Paterson and and Campbell took the doubles against Bufton and Khan in a closely-fought match 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6.
Desmond’s Douglas B (4), Ramsey C (6)
Seth Hornby-Wheeler and Richard Hill collected two wins apiece for the home side but could not prevent a narrow loss overall to the experienced Ramsey trio of Keith Herrington, Darren Shaw and Geoff Burchill.
Doubles went to Herrington and Burchill in a close four-ender against Hornby-Wheeler and Hill, while the latter claimed his wins over Shaw in four ends and Burchill in three.
Herrington was too much for him though, with the Ramsey player snatching victory 11-5 in the final end.
Shaw eased past Jasper Hill in straight sets and against Hornby-Wheeler in the fourth. Burchill then seized victory overall with a three-set win over young Jasper.
Ramsey B (8), Tower C (2)
Adrian Slater, Twiki Choi and Geoff Ball were tough opponents for the newbies Tower C. It went to form, with Ball and Slater being unbeaten against Keith Whiteway, Sam Sen and Mark Webster-Smith.
Whiteway got close to Choie but ran out of steam to lose out 3-11 in the fifth. Three other matches went to four, one of them being Sen’s excellent victory over Choi. Sen and Whiteway then claimed the doubles with a victory over Ramsey in straight sets.
Arbory D (10), Travellers F (0)
Bob Borland, Liav Lanin and Malcolm Lambert showed no mercy in their crushing defeat over a depleted away side, who forfeited three points.
Sydnie Weaver and Christine Wu played well in parts, with Weaver in particular having some close games, but could not prevent the whitewash.
Arbory C (10), Ramsey D (0)
Dave Bufton was back in action for Arbory C and he, alongside team-mates Kevin Drewry and Rob Wright, were just too strong for Ramsey D.
All matches were settled in straight sets and in what looked like record time. Teddy Clayton and Ben Hulbert were unable to repel a rampant Drewry and Wright in the doubles contest who took the match 11-3, 11-6, 11-2.
- Practice nights continue on Friday evenings between 7.30pm and 10pm.
- Full league results and statistics at www.tabletennis365.com/IOM follow the association on Facebook for updates each week at https://www.facebook.com/TableTennisIOM.
KEN MITCHELL
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.