Isle of Man disability darts star Darren Kennish enjoyed another successful weekend at the World Paradarts and British Disability Darts Association (BDDA) events.
On Saturday, he eased through the round robin stage of the Winmau Wheelchair Classic in St Helens with 2-0 wins over Gavin Hibbert (England), Ricky Chilton (Wales) and Kevin Stringer (England).
After a 3-0 semi-final win over Mick Jones (Wales), Kennish was beaten 4-1 by Chilton in the final.
But he bounced back in style on Sunday at the Winmau Open at the same venue with 2-0 victories over Nathan Butler, Phil Lees and Stringer.
He then beat Steve Plimley 3-1 in the semis and edged Chilton 4-3 in a thrilling final to claim his fifth title from the last six events, topping both the British and World Paradarts rankings.
Kennish would like to thank his wife, family, plus sponsors Horizon Darts and JP Corry Isle of Man.