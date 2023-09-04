Ramsey Tennis Club hosted the annual LTA Grade 4 Ramsey Town Cup last week on the Mooragh Park courts.
Five events took place, namely men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and doubles, plus mixed doubles.
Top seed Marc Chinn won both his quarter and semi-final men’s single matches 6-0 6-0 against Lewis Ollier and Nick Reeder respectively.
In the other half of the draw second seed Nerijus Gricevicius won his quarter-final against James Furnival 6-1 6-0, but Jon Gower-Jackson pushed him in the semi-final before Gricevicius came through 7-5 6-3.
Chinn proved too strong in the final, taking the title 6-1 6-1.
The men’s consolation final between Andrew Maxwell and James Furnival saw the former cope better with the blustery conditions, winning 6-2 6-1.
One of the women’s singles players unfortunately had to withdraw on the day due to illness, leaving only four. Both Sarah Long and Caitlin Henery came through their semi-finals 6-0 6-0 against Libby Moore and Jenni Devine.
The final produced some good tennis from both, with Long winning 6-2 6-1.
The men’s doubles saw the first and second seeds, Marc Chinn/Jos Woolford and Nerijus Gricevicius/Henk Wessels, getting byes to the semi-finals.
The two remaining quarter-finals were close with Andrew Maxwell/Nick Reeder beating Adam Davies/Kevin Drewry 6-4 7-6 and Jon Gower-Jackson/Leon Henery defeating David Andrews/Richard Simpson by the same score.
In the semi-final Chinn/Woolford beat Gower-Jackson/Henery 6-0 6-0 with Gricevicius/Wessels defeating Maxwell/Reeder 6-2 6-3.
The final took place in very windy conditions with Chinn/Woolford taking the title 6-3 6-2.
The women’s doubles had four pairs entered, so it was run as a round-robin.
Anna Kirk/Sarah Long won all three matches to secure the title from Cathy Tsitsos/Michele Simpson who won two.
The mixed doubles had a draw for partners with five pairs taking part in a round-robin. It proved evenly matched with each pair winning at least one match.
Runners-up were Sanshia Tumblety/Colin Beaven who won two of their four matches, with the winners Caitlin Henery/Richard Simpson who won all four of their matches, although one was a sudden death tie-break point.
Many thanks to Chris Butler for his help in running the tournament.