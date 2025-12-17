Douglas Rugby Club travel to Altrincham Kersal this weekend, the only side in Regional Two North West without a win to date.
And therein lies the danger. The form book is fully behind a Douglas win, but Altrincham took a point away at Burnage in a 28-21 loss last week and survival is a great motivator.
Six losing bonus points suggests the Greater Manchester side have been there and thereabouts in many of their matches, and margins are closing.
Douglas, meanwhile, have lost their last two, albeit narrowly, and will want to finish 2025 with a win to maintain their promotion push.
In September, Altrincham Kersal suffered on the fast, dry going at Port-e-Chee with one of the largest winning margins for the Manx side in Regional Two North West to date, but AK have improved and of course home advantage is always evident.
Barring any training injuries, the Douglas squad won’t be greatly different from the Sandbach game last weekend.
Liam Kirkpatrick will return in the New Year, as will Harry Hewson from injury, but the core of the side that has won eight from 11 is in place.
Harry Cartwright is likely to continue at number eight and, after the strong scrum performance against Sandbach, the same front five will start if Ethan Kermode comes through a fitness test.
Douglas squad: Owen Carvin, Josh Campbell, Simon Hoddinott, Conor Garland, Ethan Kermode, Blake Snell (captain), John Dutnall, Blake Everson, Harry Cartwright, Nathan Robson, Matty Wood, Josh Duncan, Jack Wallis, Craig Martin, Oli Corkish, Kyle Martin, Harri Wallis, Percy Hampton.
A report from this weekend's match should appear in next week's special joint edition of the Isle of Man Examiner/Manx Independent, on sale Tuesday morning.
