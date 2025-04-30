The forthcoming Europe Netball Open in Wales has been cancelled at the last minute because of security concerns.
The competition was due to take place between May 7-11 at the Cardiff City House of Sport in the Welsh capital.
The Isle of Man’s Manx Rams team were scheduled to go up against their counterparts from France, Gibraltar, Malta, Switzerland and Israel.
The squad that had been chosen to represent the island comprised of the following players: Becca Cooke, Rhian Evans, Ashley Hall, Hannah Halsall, Aalish Harris, Poppy Irving, Rachel Johnstone, Zoe Kirkham, Kenzie Pizzey, Chloe Swales, Emma Vondy and Nan Williams.
The islanders were due to get their tournament underway next Wednesday, May 7 against Israel at 11.30am, before taking on the Wales under-21 squad later the same day at 6.30pm.
The Manx Rams were then scheduled to go up against Switzerland the following day at 9.30am, before going head-to-head with France on Friday morning.
The island side were hoping to renew their friendly rivalry with Gibraltar the following day before rounding off their fixtures with a game against Malta on the Sunday.
But all those plans have now been scuppered after news emerged that concerns had been raised regarding Israel’s involvement in the tournament given the ongoing conflict between the country and Gaza.
Pro-Palestine groups had reportedly protested against the decision to let Israel participate in the event, which has let to safeguarding concerns for Europe Netball.
And now, the sport’s governing body in Europe has made the decision to cancel next week’s tournament.
In a statement, the organisation said: ‘At Europe Netball, the safety and well-being of everyone involved in our events – players, coaches, officials, volunteers and fans – is always out top priority.
‘It is with regret that we announce the cancellation of our open tournament at Cardiff next week.
‘This decision has not been made lightly but reflects out unwavering commitment to safeguarding out netball family and ensuring a positive experience for all. All those who have purchased tickets will be contacted individually regarding refunds.
‘We remain dedicated to creating opportunities for the growth and enjoyment of netball across our region and we thank you for your understanding and continued support.’
In response, a spokesperson for Isle of Man Netball admitted their disappointment at the cancellation at such short notice, but respected the governing body’s decision.
In a statement, the local association said: ‘We are incredibly disappointed by the cancellation of the upcoming Europe Netball Open, which was set to take place in Cardiff next week.
‘Our players and coaching staff have poured weeks of hard work into preparing for this event, and we were looking forward to showcasing our progress on the court.
‘That said, we fully respect and understand Europe Netball’s decision. The safety and wellbeing of players, staff, and spectators must always take priority.
‘With the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the security of the venue, we recognise that this difficult call was made in everyone’s best interest. ‘We remain hopeful that there will be future opportunities to come together and compete in a safer environment.’