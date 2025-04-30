Charity SPort Erin has applied for planning permission to build a permanent clubhouse at Ballakilley Playing Fields.
The site is used by Southern Nomads rugby club for its home games, the side moving there from King William’s College in 2019.
The clubhouse, which will replace the temporary buildings currently on site, is proposed to house facilities such as four changing rooms, showers and toilets, which the charity will seek funding to support once approved.
The permanent fixture will also include a new social ‘club room’ space, which SPort Erin intends to act as a hub and key resource for use by other local clubs and community organisations aside from the rugby club.
Since securing a lease of the field in 2019, SPort Erin’s initiatives have grown to offer a range of recreational opportunities for the southern community; the field is host to near 200 junior members each at weekly rugby training as well as regular senior group sessions and fundraising events.
Dave Parkes, of the Southern Nomads committee commented: ‘We are hopeful that this clubhouse will offer the south of the island an inclusive multi-use location, particularly for youngsters.
‘We have shared our plans with Rushen Parish Commissioners and local MHKs and are grateful for their support of this application, as well as their continued encouragement in support of the club’s endeavours.’
Neal Kelly from the SPort Erin charity added: ‘While the primary purpose of the building will be to provide safe, comfortable and functional facilities for the growing Southern Nomads club, we are excited to see what opportunities it can bring for the wider community once approved.’