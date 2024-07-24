FC Isle of Man will have FRP Advisory as its new home shirt sponsor for the forthcoming North West Counties Premier Division season.
Directors of the stock exchange listed advisory firm, Gordon Wilson and Kathleen McGhee, visited the club’s training this week for the unveiling of the Manx club’s new-look red strip.
Gordon said: 'We're big fans of what the Ravens are doing and when the opportunity came up to sponsor the club we thought it was an outstanding way for us to promote our company and support the team.
‘FRP invested into the Isle of Man when they acquired my company in March this year and this is further demonstration of their commitment. We are all really looking forward to the season ahead.’
Gordon and FRP not only bring a new look to the club's home shirt, they also bring a wave of optimism ahead of the upcoming North West Counties Football League Premier Division season which starts on Saturday evening.
He said: 'We are looking forward to seeing some really good goalscoring at the Bowl as well as some big crowds supporting the Ravens. I think we can win the league.'
FC Isle of Man chairwoman Gill Christian added: 'We are delighted to welcome FRP Advisory as our main sponsor.
‘Gordon and Kath have been keen supporters of FC IoM since our infancy and their assistance and enthusiasm for everything we do is invaluable.
‘We are very grateful that FRP has chosen to continue and increase this support and know this will be an exciting and mutually rewarding journey.'
Paul Jones's side will wear the new home shirt in FC Isle of Man's first league game this Saturday against Chadderton at the Bowl.