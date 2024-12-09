FC Isle of Man will take on the Isle of Man national side at the Bowl on the evening of Wednesday, December 18.
All monies raised from the festive friendly, which kicks off at 7pm, will be split between charities Hospice Isle of Man and Isle Stand Up to Suicide.
Hospice community fundraiser Sarah Watterson said: ‘We are truly appreciative to have been selected as one of the chosen charities by FC IoM for its upcoming friendly.
‘The club has consistently been great supporters of ours whether it’s through fundraising or volunteering and we look forward to seeing what else the partnership brings us in the future.’
Chair of ISU2S Paula Dunlop added: ‘We are really encouraged that the IoMFA have chosen to support us in this way.
‘Highlighting and destigmatising this issue with men is especially important, so we are delighted to have the support of the men’s national team.’
Tickets cost £3 for over-16s, while entry is free for those under-16.