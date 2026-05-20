The women’s football season will come to an end this Sunday with the 23rd FA Cup final, a Ballafletcher derby involving Corinthians against Douglas Royal.
These two sides are the most successful within this competition, winning it eight and seven times respectively.
Corinthians are favourites and will be buoyed after beating league champions and Floodlit Cup winners Peel in the semi-finals recently.
Royal are currently going through a re-build and would love to re-capture the glory days of the late 2000s when they won this trophy on a record four successive occasions.
These two sides will contest this final for a record sixth time. Corinthians will want to finish with silverware, but if Royal win it will be a big step forward regarding their progression.
Kick off is 2.45pm at the Bowl.
This will be one of four finals that Corinthians will contest over the coming days: they are also involved in the Cowell Cup, Brian McKinley Cup and the Hospital Cup.
PAUL HATTON
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