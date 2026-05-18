Onchan AFC combination skipper Ozzy Moore said that lifting the Ascot Hotel Junior Cup was ‘the best thing I’ve done in Manx football’, after leading his side to a historic 2-1 victory over Ramsey at the Bowl on Friday evening.
Moore was the match-winner on the night, scoring both goals as Onchan secured the trophy for the first time since the 1932/33 season in front of a big crowd in Douglas.
Ramsey’s only reply came through Harry Blissett, but it was not enough to stop the Os sealing a famous win.
The Onchan captain’s performance earned him the man-of-the-match award, capping a memorable evening both personally and for the club.
Speaking to the Examiner, Moore said the occasion carried added meaning with family in attendance.
‘Winning the Junior Cup has been the best thing I’ve done in Manx football to be honest,’ he said.
‘Having my family, friends and in particular my three-month-old daughter Rosie and wife Samantha made it that bit more special. It was nice getting to celebrate with them both on the Bowl at the final whistle.
‘Obviously we won the league (Combination Two) last year which was good, but since coming up into Combi One we haven’t managed to beat Ramsey in four games. So to do so in the Junior Cup final was a great feeling.
‘I’m not going to lie, that’s definitely my best game in an Onchan shirt. Absolutely. To score both the goals and pick up man of the match really does mean a lot to me.’
In typical Ozzy fashion, he joked about celebrations, adding: ‘We went to the Manxie (Manx Arms) then did a loop around Douglas. I’ll let you try work out how the night went.’
Beyond his impact on the pitch, Moore also paid tribute to the wider Onchan set-up, highlighting the strength of the club from junior level through to the senior sides.
He praised his team-mates and said he couldn’t overstate how special it was to finally lift the trophy for Onchan after nearly 100 years.
‘I think Onchan as a whole is only getting better year by year. The junior set-up is second to none, and the senior teams are now reaping the rewards of it,’ he said. ‘I have to give Tristan Ringham and Brian Callow a shout-out for that.
‘In the seniors we’re lucky to have a big group of players and committed coaches in Keith, Mark, Jamma, Goz and Prescott. They all deserve a lot of credit for the progress the club’s made.’
Moore is also heavily involved in Onchan’s junior structure, which continues to enjoy success across multiple age groups.
The club’s youth sides have recently been recognised for a dominant period, including league and cup victories from under-16 and under-18 level, alongside success in the Brad Campbell Cup.
Onchan stalwart Brian Callow has highlighted Onchan’s current junior section as ‘probably the most successful team in the history of Onchan AFC at junior level’, noting their sustained success and describing their progress as ‘a remarkable achievement’ guided by lead coach and first-team striker Andy Asbridge, with support from Moore and Leo Fox.
It added thanks to parents and supporters who have followed the teams throughout their development.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.